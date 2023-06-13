Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires 235,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty makes up about 0.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.58% of Kilroy Realty worth $71,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.