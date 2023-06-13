NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420,000 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 5.86% of NMI worth $102,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NMI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NMI by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

