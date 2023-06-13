Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on June 30th

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 112.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

