Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes $22.66 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,662,000. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 0.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $285.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.05. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

