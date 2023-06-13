Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $73.96 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,108,306 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for 2.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of TechnipFMC worth $73,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TechnipFMC

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.