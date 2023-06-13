SJA Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

