PDT Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 91.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Masimo by 399.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.92.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

