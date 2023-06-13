agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock Position Lowered by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after buying an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,616,000 after buying an additional 1,480,319 shares in the last quarter.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,236,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,468,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

