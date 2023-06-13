PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,361 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALB opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.36. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.