40,102 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Okta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Okta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Okta Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity

OKTA stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

