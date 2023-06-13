Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 15,836 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for 1.6% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.56% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $50,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,863,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after acquiring an additional 60,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,009,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,837 shares of company stock worth $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $108.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

