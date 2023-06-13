Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 15,627 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

