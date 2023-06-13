Family Management Corp Buys 455 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Family Management Corp lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

NKE opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

