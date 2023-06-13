Advisor Partners II LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.93. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

