Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.