Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,063.10.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.