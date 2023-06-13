Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 3,708 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

