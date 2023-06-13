Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,840 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $387.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

