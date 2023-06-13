Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 6,227 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRO opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

