Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.6% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

