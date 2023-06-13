Point72 Europe London LLP Has $5.06 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after acquiring an additional 387,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,201,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,886,250 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,389,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,718,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,886,250 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,718,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,990,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,335,824 and have sold 12,430,646 shares valued at $343,599,493. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.