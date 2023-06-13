Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $490,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZIM opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.