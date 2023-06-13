SG3 Management LLC Purchases New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after buying an additional 263,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after buying an additional 320,680 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.85.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

