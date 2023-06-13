SG3 Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,557,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 187,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 173,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 74,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLT opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

