SG3 Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. SG3 Management LLC owned 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Articles

