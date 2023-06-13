SG3 Management LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. SG3 Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

MUJ stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

