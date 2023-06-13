Wexford Capital LP Buys Shares of 318,452 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 318,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,126,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 3.1% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after buying an additional 1,790,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,568,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,425,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $57.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

