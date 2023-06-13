Wexford Capital LP Invests $11.54 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

