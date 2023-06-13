Wexford Capital LP Acquires Shares of 226,785 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,000. SM Energy makes up about 1.6% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.18% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

SM opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 4.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

