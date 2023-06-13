Wexford Capital LP Boosts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 236.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,652 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises about 1.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

