Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $12.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 999,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,128,000 after acquiring an additional 789,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

