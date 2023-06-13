Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 16,763 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,538,000 after buying an additional 1,283,694 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 69,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

