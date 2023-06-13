Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,860 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,282 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $5,052,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of VMware by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 139,955 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 76,624 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 468,093 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,463,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

NYSE VMW opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

