Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $21.06 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

