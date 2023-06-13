EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Cut by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.