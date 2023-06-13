Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BSX opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

