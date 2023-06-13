Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 330 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

