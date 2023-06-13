DA Davidson Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $115.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.98.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $117.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

