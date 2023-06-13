TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.02 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $114.36 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,209,520 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,008,543 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

