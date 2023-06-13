Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $180.98 Million Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204,809 shares during the period. Weatherford International makes up about 1.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 5.01% of Weatherford International worth $180,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after acquiring an additional 376,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weatherford International Stock Down 3.4 %

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Featured Stories

