Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,800 in the last ninety days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BE opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

