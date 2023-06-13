Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $557,000 Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,876,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,026.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 270,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 252,977 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 241,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 145,431 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

ATHM stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

