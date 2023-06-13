Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,037 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

