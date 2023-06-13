61,000 Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Atour Lifestyle makes up approximately 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $4,394,000. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $11,011,000.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

