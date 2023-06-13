Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 242,871 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242,871 shares during the period. VNET Group comprises 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.17% of VNET Group worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 371,568 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $272.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.53 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNET. HSBC downgraded VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.60 to $2.90 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

