Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 1,158.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the period. SiTime makes up about 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.12% of SiTime worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Insider Activity at SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,807 shares in the company, valued at $67,601,105.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,376 shares of company stock valued at $36,137,236 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $209.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.