Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 383,554 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 0.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

