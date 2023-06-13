Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $13.73 Million Investment in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 674,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,000. Qifu Technology accounts for approximately 4.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.43% of Qifu Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.40. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

