JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Holdings Lowered by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,795 shares during the period. JOYY accounts for 15.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 1.96% of JOYY worth $48,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in JOYY by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YY. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of YY stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.50.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. JOYY had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.16%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

