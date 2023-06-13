New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,141 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 1.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Amundi increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 656,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,713,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,729,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,220,000 after buying an additional 420,600 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of EDU opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

